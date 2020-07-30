App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 04:40 PM IST

Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 716: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 716 in its research report dated July 28, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech M positively surprised with decent set of numbers with revenues & margins above our & street estimates. TM posted with -6.3% revenue (Ple: -6.6%, Cons: -8.3%) CC decline with core business (telecom) declined by -8.2% QoQ & Enterprise revenue declined by -5.1% QoQ. Tech M surprised on margin front beating our/cons estimates by 100bps to 10.1% & management also mentioned EBIT margins will improve from hereon. PAT came at INR9.72bn which is 22% higher than our estimates/cons led by margin beat & higher other income. TCV was weak on expected lines (USD290mn in 1QFY21 vs USD475mn in Q1FY20) management cited weak macro environment impacted wins but guided improvement from Q2FY21 onwards. Tech M cited that 5G related demand will be pushed over to next year owing to ongoing trade war & geo political issues. Management mentioned worst is behind & expect improvement from hereon from revenue, margin front & TCV. This will provide tailwind to valuations. Management mentioned 1/4th of rev decline is due to supply side challenges & rest due to demand side challenges. We expect Enterprise business to led growth in FY21E led by Hi-tech, healthcare, life sciences & BFSI. We now expect 5% total revenue decline $ terms in FY21E (earlier: -9.7%) & have increased our margin estimates. Margin upgrades led to EPS upgrades of 16%/11% for FY22/23E.



Outlook


We now value Tech M on 14X multiple (margin volatility & lower margins than peers will restrict further re-rating of multiples) on Sep-22 EPS of Rs.51 to arrive at a changed target price of Rs. 716 (old TP: Rs.493) Tech M is currently trading at 13.2X/12.8X earnings multiple of Rs.50.3/51.9 FY22E/23E EPS respectively. Upgrade to Accumulate from Reduce. Delay in pickup of TCV remains risk to the rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

