Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1020: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tech Mahindra

TECHM reported CC growth of 2.8% QoQ (DE: 2.0%) led by strong growth in Comm./Retail/Manuf. Verticals (4.5%/8.9%/4.5% QoQ). EBIT margin further improved by 170bps to 15.9% (DE: 14.5%) led by higher utilization of 87% and lower sub-contracting cost (down 1.8% QoQ). Net New TCV signs stood at $455mn (up 8% QoQ) including one 5G network related deal of $50mn+ value. The TTM TCV remains weak at $1.6Bn (down 53.8%) due to limited large deals signings in YTDFY21. EBIT Margin of 15.9% is stretched and unsustainable as headcount will increase due to peak utilization level (87%), impending wage hikes and incentives due since Q1. Expect FY22 OPM to be 14.0% as staggered hikes start from Q4FY21 and business spends gradually return.

Outlook

Factoring in improved Q3 performance and confident outlook, we increase our earnings estimates by 9.7/4.1% in FY22E/FY23E and maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1020 valued at 18x FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.