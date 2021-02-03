MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1020: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM reported CC growth of 2.8% QoQ (DE: 2.0%) led by strong growth in Comm./Retail/Manuf. Verticals (4.5%/8.9%/4.5% QoQ). EBIT margin further improved by 170bps to 15.9% (DE: 14.5%) led by higher utilization of 87% and lower sub-contracting cost (down 1.8% QoQ). Net New TCV signs stood at $455mn (up 8% QoQ) including one 5G network related deal of $50mn+ value. The TTM TCV remains weak at $1.6Bn (down 53.8%) due to limited large deals signings in YTDFY21. EBIT Margin of 15.9% is stretched and unsustainable as headcount will increase due to peak utilization level (87%), impending wage hikes and incentives due since Q1. Expect FY22 OPM to be 14.0% as staggered hikes start from Q4FY21 and business spends gradually return.


Outlook


Factoring in improved Q3 performance and confident outlook, we increase our earnings estimates by 9.7/4.1% in FY22E/FY23E and maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1020 valued at 18x FY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:46 pm

