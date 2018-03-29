App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TeamLease Services; target of Rs 2450: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on TeamLease Services has recommended accumulate rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated March 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TeamLease Services


Flexi staffing business in India appears to be in a sweet spot led by multiple dynamics playing in favour of the sector. Scope for increase in formal employment in the country (currently at 14% of overall employee base) as well as increased share of outsourced employee base within the formal employee base are the key macro drivers. While increased hiring of contract employees in select industries (BFSI, Retail, eCommerce, Logistics, Telecom) has been the key growth driver for flexi staffing companies over FY13-FY17, we believe FY18-FY20E could see a pick-up in Manufacturing vertical as well.

Outlook

We like TeamLease owing to its leadership position in General staffing, asset light model, strong Technology platform which aids in non-linearity (Associate/Core employee ratio). Retain Accumulate with target price of Rs2,450/sh (35x FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TeamLease Services

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.