    Accumulate Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem; target of Rs 2548: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem with a target price of Rs 2548 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem


    Revenue reported at INR 884Mn (-17.3% yoy / -10.3% qoq) on account of decline in demand for SDAs which has contributed 7% of total revenue as against 52% in Q1FY22. The de-growth in SDAs demand was partly offset by robust growth in other segments. EBITDA reported at INR 152Mn (-41.1% yoy / -30.7% qoq) which is including the effect of foreign exchange (forex) loss worth INR 49.7Mn and EBITDA margin stood at 17.2%. However, EBITDA margin excluding forex loss stood at 22.83% at INR 201.9Mn which is largely in the range of historical performance. Net Profit reported at INR 98Mn (-57.7% yoy / -44.0% qoq), net margin reported at INR 11.1% (-1058bps yoy / -669bps qoq). EPS stood at INR 4.42 in Q1FY23 compared to INR 7.90 in Q1FY22.


    Outlook


    We revise our target price at INR 2,548/share (39.0x FY24 EPS) and retain our ACCUMULATE recommendation (12.9% upside).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:11 pm
