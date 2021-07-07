MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Tata Steel target of Rs 1400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated July 07, 2021.

July 07, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


We attended TATA Steel’s (TATA) analyst day. Management shared capacity allocation policy focusing on 1) expanding upstream steel capacity in India by 15mnt beyond FY25 to 40mnt, 2) augmenting downstream capacity with investment in CR, DI pipes, Tinplate, Tubes and Wires, 3) entering businesses like EAF based steel, niche new materials business with product offerings of composites and Graphene and 4) expand infrastructure and logistics to support the movement of expanded steel capacity. Capex intensity would almost double based on annual capex guidance of Rs100bn-120bn for next five years. However, strong earnings outlook and investment in high payback projects in India allays concerns associated with sharp rise in capex.



Outlook


This is vindicated by company’s guidance on maintain Net debt/EBITDA at 2x across the earning cycle. Underpinned by strong outlook on steel prices, comfortable B/S and impressive growth drivers, we remain positive on stock with Accumulate rating and TP of Rs1,400 (earlier Rs1,330), EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY23e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Steel
first published: Jul 7, 2021 03:40 pm

