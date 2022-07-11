Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3720: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Revenue in USD term slightly above estimate: The company USD revenue growth +10.2% YoY/1.3% QoQ to $6,780 mn against our estimate $6,769 mn. Reported revenue of INR (up 4.3% QoQ/16.2% YoY). The growth was broadbased led by strong performance in Retail and CPG (25.1%), Communications & Media (+19.6%), Manufacturing vertical (+16.4%), Technology & services (16.4%), BFSI (13.9%) and Regional Markets & Others (9.8%).



We value TCS at a PE of 28x to its FY24E EPS of ~INR 133 and maintain our target price of INR 3,720 per share.We upgraded our rating to Accumulate from Neutral earlier.

At 16:01 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,113.25, down Rs 151.60, or 4.64 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,105.85.

It was trading with volumes of 202,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 106,624 shares, an increase of 89.68 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.04 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,139,154.17 crore.

