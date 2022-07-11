English
    Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3720: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3720 in its research report dated July 11, 2022.

    July 11, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


    Revenue in USD term slightly above estimate: The company USD revenue growth +10.2% YoY/1.3% QoQ to $6,780 mn against our estimate $6,769 mn. Reported revenue of INR (up 4.3% QoQ/16.2% YoY). The growth was broadbased led by strong performance in Retail and CPG (25.1%), Communications & Media (+19.6%), Manufacturing vertical (+16.4%), Technology & services (16.4%), BFSI (13.9%) and Regional Markets & Others (9.8%).



    Outlook


    We value TCS at a PE of 28x to its FY24E EPS of ~INR 133 and maintain our target price of INR 3,720 per share.We upgraded our rating to Accumulate from Neutral earlier.

    At 16:01 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,113.25, down Rs 151.60, or 4.64 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,223.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,105.85.


    It was trading with volumes of 202,245 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 106,624 shares, an increase of 89.68 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.67 percent or Rs 22.10 at Rs 3,264.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,045.50 and 52-week low Rs 3,023.35 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.04 percent below its 52-week high and 2.97 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,139,154.17 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Consultancy Services - 110722 - arih

    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 04:41 pm
