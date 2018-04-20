App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 20, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 3380: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3380 in its research report dated April 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS delivered a strong set of perfomance for 4QFY18 with a beat on USD revenues and PAT. Revenues at USD4972mn were up 3.9% QoQ and 11.6% YoY and above our estimates (PLe: USD4921mn). Constant currency growth for the stood at 2% and above our ests (Ple: 1.5%). EBIT margin for the quarter came at 25.4% up 20 bps QoQ and below our estimates ( PLe: 25.7%). PAT for the quarter came at Rs69bn which is 1% above our estimates led by higher other income. Among verticals, BFSI/ Retail vertical revenues were up 0.4/0.8% QoQ in constant currency and continued to remain weak. Both these verticals together account to 45% of total revenues. Management guided that Retail vertical could bounce back in FY19E aided by improved deal wins. Management also remained cautiously optimistic on BFSI vertical and cited that it would wait for 1QFY19 traction to assess the recovery in this vertical. Revenues from North America region were up a 0.2% QoQ and remained tepid. Traction in Europe drove most of the growth for the quarter (led by ramp up of recent large deal wins from the region). Overall, TCS cited that steady 4QFY18 exit revenue runrate would place the company in a strong footing for FY19E.


Outlook


We value TCS at 21x FY20E EPS (vs 17.5x FY20E earlier) which yields a TP of Rs3380/sh. This represents a 20% upgrade in our target price. Retain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.