172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-tata-consultancy-services-target-of-rs-2950-dolat-capital-market-5938531.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 2950: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 2950 in its research report dated October 07, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


TCS reported revenue growth of 4.8% QoQ in CC terms (DART estm: 3.1%) led by broad-based growth across verticals (BFSI up 6.2%, Retail up 8.8% and Life science 6.9%) and OPM decline of 45bps to 23.2%. Adj OPM (for legal claim of Rs12.1bn) stood at 26.2% (DE 25.3%) led by continued cost control and positive operating leverage. Announced dividend of Rs.12 and Buyback of Rs.160bn at Rs 3,000/share. Signed TCV of US$8.6bn implying 1.41x revenue coverage on TTM basis. Adjusted for Phoenix Deal, TCV is in-line at US$6.1Bn. We believe delayed ramp-up issues are largely ironed out and thus should see better conversion. Pipeline stays healthy across regions/verticals/sizes. TCS’s “qualitatively” highlighted that industry is at a cusp to witness a multi-year transformation led by renewed urgency by client towards cloud adoption. Q2FY21 growth was led by market share gains (flight to quality) and increased client spending (Accelerated Tech adoption).


Outlook


Strong beat on results, confident stance on transformation, resolution of delayed ramp-up of its rich order book - TTM TCV of $30.4Bn that resulted in recovery of planned timelines; provides comfort for sustained momentum in near-to-medium term. We upgrade our revenue estimates by 1.7%/2.4% in FY21 and FY22, and assign an Accumulate rating and TP of Rs2,950 valued at 28xFY23E EPS (2x PEG).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.