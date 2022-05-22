Accumulate Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 602: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) is a pharmaceutical research expert, primarily operating in Contract Development And Manufacturing Operations (CDMO). Suven Pharma’s total revenues grew by 40% YoY to Rs.364cr with the CRAMS (Pharma) and Formulations segments recording a phenomenal growth of 51.8% and 52.4% YoY respectively. EBITDA rose 68% to Rs.157cr despite increased employee costs and raw material expenses. Resultantly, adjusted PAT was Rs.92cr up 10% YoY. However, on a sequential basis, net profit was down –43% QoQ. Under Formulations, the company has filed 17 ANDAs (including 2 from Casper Pharma); 9 approved and 8 launched. With a strong order book, customer base in the CDMO segment and focus on expansion, the company is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the long term.



Outlook

rating to ’Accumulate’ with a rolled forward target price of Rs.602 based on 25x FY24E EPS.

