    Accumulate Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 602: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Suven Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 602 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 22, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


    Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SPL) is a pharmaceutical research expert, primarily operating in Contract Development And Manufacturing Operations (CDMO). Suven Pharma’s total revenues grew by 40% YoY to Rs.364cr with the CRAMS (Pharma) and Formulations segments recording a phenomenal growth of 51.8% and 52.4% YoY respectively. EBITDA rose 68% to Rs.157cr despite increased employee costs and raw material expenses. Resultantly, adjusted PAT was Rs.92cr up 10% YoY. However, on a sequential basis, net profit was down –43% QoQ. Under Formulations, the company has filed 17 ANDAs (including 2 from Casper Pharma); 9 approved and 8 launched. With a strong order book, customer base in the CDMO segment and focus on expansion, the company is poised to sustain its growth momentum in the long term.



    Outlook


    Accumulate rating with a rolled forward target price of Rs.602 based on 25x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 22, 2022 06:06 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.