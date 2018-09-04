App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Suven Life Sciences; target of Rs 325: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Suven Life Sciences with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated September 03, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Suven Life Sciences


Suven Life Sciences (SLS) is a compelling play on the recovery being witnessed in global R&D spending, as reflected in strong fund raising by biotech start-ups as well as a fast-growing research pipeline across multiple stages of clinical trials. SLS has witnessed strong growth in revenue of 22.6% CAGR, whereas operating profit has shown growth of 42.4% CAGR over FY11 to FY18. With improved operating efficiency, we expect the EBITDA margin to expand at a higher rate than the gross margin due to lower than average R&D expense of 10% in FY19-20E compared to average 17% during FY16-18. R&D spending on consolidated level is expected to stand at ~Rs100-120 crore annually for FY19-20E. SLS enjoys a strong margin profile with EBITDA margin of 32%+ in CRAMS segment. We expect return ratios to remain in the range of 15-17%, as growth normalizes.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on the stock & recommend ‘Accumulate’ rating with target price of Rs 325 per share. Our target price is based on 25x FY20E EPS which gives a potential upside of 16%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2018 03:11 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Buy #Recommendations #Suven Life Sciences

