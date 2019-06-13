Accumulate Suven Life Sciences; target of Rs 310: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Suven Life Sciences with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Suven Life Sciences
Suven reported a strong performance during Q4FY19. Revenue grew 19% YoY, due to a 64% YoY rise in specialty chemicals. Core CRAMS grew 4% to ` 718mn, whereas commercial CRAMS fell 23% YoY to ` 420mn (` 800mn for FY19). CTS grew 26% YoY, including Taro royalty worth ` 24mn. The management expects commercial revenue to be in the range of ` 1.3mn in FY20 and flat specialty chemicals. SUVN 502 could be a positive trigger, if the data is favourable.
Outlook
Based on a conservative approach, we estimate a TP of ` 310 (16x FY21E + NCE pipeline).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.