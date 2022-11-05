Accumulate Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2446: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India’s leading player in plastic products; the company’s wide range of offering includes Plastic Piping system, Packaging, Industrial and Consumer products. Revenue grew by 8% YoY in Q2FY23, but PAT declined by 64% YoY, was below our expectations due to high cost inventory. EBITDA declined by 54% YoY, while EBITDA margins was down 910bps YoY at 7.1%. We believe that the worst impact on margins is behind us and that margins will gradually improve from hereon. Overall demand environment is anticipated to improve driven by low input costs, channel restocking, and demand from construction & agri. sectors. Management upgraded its overall volume growth guidance to 20% from 15% earlier.

Outlook

We believe that the worst earnings downgrade is behind us. We roll forward to FY25E and value SIL at P/E of 26x, with a target price of Rs2,446 and downgrade to Accumulate from BUY.

