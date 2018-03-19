App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1335: Geojit

Geojit has recommended Accumulate rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1335 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries


Q3FY18 Revenue grew by 15% YoY, PAT grew by modest 3% due to decline in gross margins by 350bps YoY. Decline in EBITDA margins was limited to 120bps YoY to 15.5% due to lower other expenses. However, volume growth continues to be robust, grew by 19% YoY. We expect, EBITDA margin to improve led by pass through higher commodity prices.

Outlook

We roll our valuation to FY20E and value SIL at 26x (29x earlier on FY19E) with a target price of Rs1,335. However, given sharp run-up in stock price we downgrade to “Accumulate” from Buy rating.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Accumulate #Geojit #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

