you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1206: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Supreme Industries with a target price of Rs 1206 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme Industries (SI IN) reported volumes of 9% in piping segment against our estimate of 12%. With high volatility in RM prices, volume off-take got impacted along with gross margins on a YoY basis. Packaging and Industrial segment also suffered due to the macro factors. Going forward, we believe that stable RM prices will drive gross margins as well as increase volume off-take. SI IN capacity addition across segments will enable it to play the recovery in all segments. SI IN stock has under-performed the comparable index, however, valuations seems to be bottoming out and we see limited downside from the current level. We feel that SI IN will deliver double digit revenue growth in FY20 with stable margin profile of around 15%.


Outlook


Risk to our call remains under delivery on the guidance. Low valuations make risk -reward favourable and makes us recommend Accumulate with a target price of ` 1,206 to trade at 24x FY21E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Supreme Industries

