Accumulate Sunteck Realty; target of Rs 482: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's report on Sunteck Realty

SRL posted robust 141% YoY revenue growth to ` 2015 Mn due to the improvement in market sentiments with a traction in BKC projects.EBIDTA margins expanded 330 bps YoY to 44.2%. This is mainly due to healthy revenue growth. PAT up 238% YoY to ` 602 Mn. The strong revenue growth and surged in EBIDTA margin led to healthy bottom line.

Outlook

The stock trades at 24x FY20 EPS. We recommend Accumulate the stock due to commencement of Naigaon project in affordable housing space and launch of ODC commercial project by Q2FY19. We marginally upgrade the TP to ` 482.

