Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Sterling Tools; target of Rs 369: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Sterling Tools with a target price of Rs 369 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sterling Tools


Sterling Tools (STRT) numbers were below estimates on profitability parameters as OEM slowdown and cost rationalization by OEMs impacted margins. Revenue were in line at ` 1,233mn. Gross margin declined by 390 bps on YoY basis. Higher other expenditure further impacted operating margins – declined by 680 bps. However, there is some easing of RM prices on a sequential basis. We believe that this trend can continue. With OEM sales expected to recover slowly, STRT will also face top-line growth challenge. Operating margin should recover on a sequential basis aided by decline in RM prices. We rollover valuations to FY21E earnings. With recent correction of nearly 10% in the last few days, we do not expect significant downside from these levels. Bigger risk here will be the delay in revenue growth recovery and that will be the key to watch over next 2 quarters.


Outlook


We had a BUY rating earlier but downgrade to Accumulate considering the revenue growth challenges and limited expansion in margins. Recommend Accumulate with a target rice of ` 369.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sterling Tools

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.