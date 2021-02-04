MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Steel Authority of India; target of Rs 66: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Steel Authority of India with a target price of Rs 66 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Steel Authority of India


Strong steel margins and advantage of selling iron ore fines in open market helped SAIL to reduced debt by 16% in Apr’20-Jan’21. We expect margins to further improve by 17%/Rs5,200/t in Q4FY21e due to higher steel prices, muted input costs and higher iron ore sales. However, we expect margins to weaken Q1FY22E onwards due to strong revival in supplies, softening of demand (due to high prices) and increase in coking coal prices.


Outlook


Driven by better shaped B/S and attractive valuations (post fall of ~24% in last one month), we upgrade stock to Accumulate with TP of Rs66 based on EV/EBITDA of 5x FY22e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Steel Authority of India
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.