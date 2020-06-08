Accumulate State Bank of India; target of Rs 235: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on State Bank of India

Led by lower NII growth and higher provisions, SBI reported lower than estimated PAT of Rs 35.8bn (~Rs 16.7bn ex-SBI Cards stake sale). Higher agri slippages (Rs52bn) during Q4 impacted NII growth as the bank had to make interest reversal for 3 years against this portfolio(~Rs15bn). While the bank made 15% provisions against Rs62bn of loans eligible for asset quality standstill (RBI requirement of 10% over Q4FY20 and Q1FY21), there were no excess COVID-related provision buffers created. SBI has extended moratorium to all borrowers ex-NBFC where it is on a case-by-case basis. Agri loans excluded from moratorium. Borrowers paying less than two EMIs over Mar-May are considered to be under moratorium. About 16-18% of bank’s customers are under moratorium as of May-19.

Outlook



We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of Rs235 based on 0.7x FY22E ABV for standalone bank and the value of its subsidiaries, implying a FY22E P/ABV of 1.3x.

