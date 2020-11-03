172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-shriram-transport-finance-target-of-rs-809-prabhudas-lilladher-2-6060081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 809: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 809 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


Q2FY21 earnings stood mixed with better clarity on asset quality expected to emerge in forthcoming quarter. While provisioning run-rate declines and collections gain pace, our FY21 EPS estimates stand higher by 9%. With additional provision of Rs23bn pushing ECL coverage to ~40%, provisions run-rate now has come down to Rs7bn as against Rs10-11bn over past two quarters. Going ahead, we believe H2FY21 would see run-rate slightly inching higher as we factor zero payments from 4.5% of customers and higher LGDs for Stage 2 assets. Besides, we expect somber 5% AUM growth YoY for FY21 with constrained capital market access and continued collections focus, same should pick-up to 10-14% levels over FY22-23. With fluid NPA movement clouded by moratorium and old pools, we maintain conservative NPA estimates at 8-9% and credit costs at 280-200bps over FY22-23. Said that, SHTF’s unique customer base characterized by driver-owner segment focused on inter-state transport activity in rural markets is expected to witness faster recovery.


Outlook


We reiterate Accumulate rating on the stock valuing at 0.9x PBV multiple at Sep’22E arriving at price target of Rs809.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

