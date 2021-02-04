MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1386: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Shriram Transport Finance with a target price of Rs 1386 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


SHTF performance stood robust across most key parameters (GNPA down 15bpsQoQ/160bpsYoY to 7.1% exclusive of SC order, disbursements up 10.5%YoY/95%QoQ) for Q3FY21. While cyclical recovery led by replacement demand pick up for used CV financing should augur well for SHTF going forward, we would closely monitor borrower behavior (more than 1 installment payment, full payments, restructured accretion). With operator's profitability yet to revert to pre-COVID levels, certain stressed segments (aggregators/others) resulting into delinquencies would imply a plausible 150bps expansion in restructured book. Although Co. did provide 40% on the same. We reckon write-offs led asset quality improvement with utilization of existing provision buffers should be the way ahead. To that effect, we marginally prune down our credit costs estimates to 2.76% (earlier 2.9%) for FY21 resulting in EPS upgrade of 12%. Credit costs for FY21/23 stands maintained at ~2% and hence no major changes to EPS for the same period. We maintain our AUM forecasts at 6.5% for FY21 and 10%-14% over FY22-23.


Outlook


However, we reiterate ACCUMULATE rating on the stock underpinned by certain overhangs such as bank license interest, merger talks on back-burner and sustainability of stable asset quality. Hence, we value SHTF at 1.4x PABV Mar’23E and price target stands unchanged at Rs1,386.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance
first published: Feb 4, 2021 06:53 pm

