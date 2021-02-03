MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Shree Cement; target of Rs 26,947: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 26,947 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Shree Cement


Results were above estimates on all fronts except realization and EBITDA/tn were in line. SRCM posted 16.2% YoY growth in revenue to Rs33.1 bn led by 14.7% YoY volume increase to 7.2mt coupled with rise in blended realization by 1.3% YoY (-0.2% QoQ) to Rs4,620/tn. EBITDA up 28.2% YoY to Rs10.9 bn and APAT up 102.0% YoY to Rs6.3 bn. We expect 7.4%/ 8.2%/ 14.4% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 6.0%/ 8.0%/ 9.0% volume growth and -2.7%/ 1.0%/ 1.0% blended realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We broadly maintain our revenue and EBITDA estimates for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E factoring 9MFY21 results. We reduce our depreciation estimates and accordingly increase our APAT estimates by 8.7%/ 22.5%/ 25.7% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E.


Outlook


SRCM’s size, its industry leadership in cost and healthy cash position are its advantages. Hence, its premium multiple is going to sustain. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs26,947 based on 19x FY23E EV/EBITDA and valuing investment in UAE subsidiary at 0.5x P/B. Our TP factors EV of USD 258/tn.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Shree Cement
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:46 pm

