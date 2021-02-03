Accumulate Shree Cement; target of Rs 26,947: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Shree Cement

Results were above estimates on all fronts except realization and EBITDA/tn were in line. SRCM posted 16.2% YoY growth in revenue to Rs33.1 bn led by 14.7% YoY volume increase to 7.2mt coupled with rise in blended realization by 1.3% YoY (-0.2% QoQ) to Rs4,620/tn. EBITDA up 28.2% YoY to Rs10.9 bn and APAT up 102.0% YoY to Rs6.3 bn. We expect 7.4%/ 8.2%/ 14.4% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 6.0%/ 8.0%/ 9.0% volume growth and -2.7%/ 1.0%/ 1.0% blended realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We broadly maintain our revenue and EBITDA estimates for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E factoring 9MFY21 results. We reduce our depreciation estimates and accordingly increase our APAT estimates by 8.7%/ 22.5%/ 25.7% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E.

Outlook

SRCM’s size, its industry leadership in cost and healthy cash position are its advantages. Hence, its premium multiple is going to sustain. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs26,947 based on 19x FY23E EV/EBITDA and valuing investment in UAE subsidiary at 0.5x P/B. Our TP factors EV of USD 258/tn.

