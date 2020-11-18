Accumulate Shree Cement; target of Rs 26,403: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Shree Cement

Results were above estimates on all fronts except realizations were in line. SRCM posted 7.9% YoY growth in revenue to Rs30.2 bn led by 14.1% YoY volume increase to 6.5mt slightly offset by decline in blended realization by 5.5% YoY (-1.9% QoQ) to Rs4,628/tn. EBITDA up 17.0% YoY to Rs9.9 bn and APAT up 77.1% YoY to Rs5.5 bn. We expect 6.8%/ 6.9%/ 6.0% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by 4.0%/ 8.0%/ 9.0% volume growth and -2.5%/ 1.0%/ 1.0% blended realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We increase our revenue and EBITDA estimates by 9.6%/ 1.9% and 18.4%/ 5.0% for FY21E/ FY22E to factor H1FY21 results. We reduce depreciation and interest cost and accordingly we increase our APAT estimates by 48.8%/ 22.0% for FY21E/ FY22E. We introduce FY23E. We believe SRCM is on the right track by adding capacity at regular intervals to improve its dominance on the market. The company has long term plan to double its capacity to 80 MTPA over next 6-7 years with medium term plan to increase to 57 MTPA over 3 years. To achieve this, SRCM announced 3.3-4 MTPA clinker addition in Chhattisgarh over next 18-20 months and its ongoing 6 MTPA GU (3 MTPA each in Odisha and Pune, Maharashtra) to be operational by Dec’20. This is helping it to increase its market share with robust profitability without much stress on balance sheet.

Outlook

SRCM’s size, its industry leadership in cost and healthy cash position are its advantages. Hence, its premium multiple is going to sustain. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs26,403 based on 20x Sep’22E EV/EBITDA and valuing investment in UAE subsidiary at 1x P/B. Our TP factors EV of USD 249/tn.

