Accumulate Shree Cement; target of Rs 19,100: Prabhudas Lilladher

SRCM reported Q1FY21 earnings marginally below our expectation due to higher costs. Company depicted strong maturity over last one and half year with tight discipline on volumes and prices in its North market. This is reflected in highest ever margins since FY09. However, we believe that margins have peaked-out as we see stiff competition from new capacities, weak demand outlook and increased likelihood of leakage on volumes coupled with widening gap between A and C category brands. Peaked out margins, slowing growth and stretched valuations (EV/EBITDA of 19.5x and P/E of 38.7x FY22E) presents strong rationale for meaningful downside in stock.

Due to expensive valuations and restricted earnings growth, we downgrade stock to Reduce with TP of Rs19,100, EV/EBITDA of 16x FY22e.

