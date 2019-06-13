App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 415: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Sharda Cropchem with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated May 15, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchem (SHCR)’s sales/EBITDA/PAT declined 0.2/20.2/6.7% YoY to ` 7.64/1.54/1.05bn, respectively, in 4QFY19. The gross margin contracted 340 bps YoY, as an explosion in a chemical park in China in March-19, created supply shortage and increased raw material prices. Sales de-growth of 0.2% YoY was on account of a volume de-growth of 21.1%, value growth of 16.7% and forex led growth of 4.2%. SHCR has virtually no debt on its balance-sheet (net cash of ` 3.35bn as on 31st March-19). Sales from Europe and NAFTA grew 4.7/15.6% YoY to ` 3.7/` 2.5bn, respectively, in 4QFY19. However, Sales from LATAM and rest of the world de-grew 46.8/51.4% YoY to ` 255/331mn, respectively, in 4QFY19.


Outlook


We estimate a sales/EBITDA/PAT growth of 15.5/26.7/16.3% in FY20E and 15.6/20.8/22.8% in FY21E, respectively. We resume coverage on Sharda cropchem with an Accumulate rating, and a TP of ` 415 (15.0x FY21E EPS of ` 27.7).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem

