Accumulate Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 410: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Sharda Cropchem

Revenues grew by 34% largely led by price/product mix effect of 20.8%, positive currency effect of 9.1% and 4.1% volume growth. However, the gross margins continue to be in pressure owing to China supply side constraints. The double whammy of high interest cost dented net earnings.

Outlook

We have revised our target price downwards to ` 410(Earlier ` 488), valuing at a lower multiple of 14x (earlier 16x) FY20E EPS. The stock is currently available at 16.3x and 12.4x FY19E and FY20E EPS. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.