Accumulate Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 401 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem

Sharda Cropchem reported lower than expected results this quarter. Topline was flat YoY at INR 7.6 bn due to subdued performance from the agrochemical segment. Heightened competitive intensity from the innovators in the EU region led to 720 bps decline YoY in agchem EBIT margins @ 16.5%. Other expenses shot up 28% on account of sharp spike in write offs of intangible assets (@ Rs 420 mn in 4Q) dragging the EBITDA margins down by 516 bps to 20.6%. The business model of SHCR, (which used to be its USP at a point of time) has now become its biggest drawback due to the control of environmental pollution in China. It has been most impacted among its peers with agrochemical segment margins nearly halving over the last 3 years (from 30.4% in 4QFY16 to 16.5% in 4QFY19). While the business model also provides a fluidity to rapidly realign its product with market demand, stress on gross margin is expected to continue in the near term due to pressure on both cost and revenue. Our topline and EBITDA estimates are largely unchanged but we reduce our PAT estimates for FY20E and FY21E by 13.8% and 10.0% respectively due factor in higher depreciation (led by higher capitalisation of registrations costs).

Outlook

We downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE with revised target price of INR 401 (Previous - INR 444) based on 15x FY21E earnings.

