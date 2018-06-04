Accumulate SBI, says Akash Jain

Akash Jain

We are bullish on the prospects of SBI as we feel that the worst is discounted in current market price and there is room for upside. Structurally, the bank is strongly placed against peers like Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India owing to higher CASA ratio, lower cost of funds ability to underwrite large corporate loans, strong branch network and largest customer base to enable cross selling, technological advancement, largest market share in digital payments, credit card business etc.

Our conviction on this PSU bank stems from the positive management commentary in its analyst meet. SBI has a given a guidance of loan CAGR of 12 percent, NIM target of 3 percent, slippages & credit cost of less than 2 percent, ROA of 0.9-1 percent, cost/income of 46 percent by end of FY20.

To unlock value from its subsidiaries, SBI General Insurance and SBI Funds and Cards management are expected to be listed next year. We believe that the bank has accounted for its NPAs and stressed assets and the worst case scenario is now behind us. Prospects of recovery are likely to increase and we expect good write-backs as well, says Bank management.

In Q4FY18, the bank’s revenue witnessed a growth of 18.6 percent on YoY basis to Rs 68,436 crore. NII stood at Rs. 19,974 crore as against Rs. 21,065 in the same quarter last year. The bank has reported net loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the quarter, against profit of Rs 2,814.8 crore reported in corresponding quarter last year due to a surge in provisions and bad loans. This was the second highest quarterly loss figure reported by any bank after Punjab National Bank reported a Q4 FY18 loss of Rs 13,417 crore.

The bank witnessed 4.9 percent advances growth on YoY basis and 6 percent QoQ to Rs 20.48 lakh crore in Q4FY18. Loan book break up as of FY18 end is 43 percent Corporate and 57 percent Retail. Management expects this mix to move toward 60:40 in favour of retail. Deposits as of FY18 end stood at Rs 27.06 lakh crore.

In terms of asset quality, Q4FY18 GNPA increased by 56 bps to 10.91 percent as against 10.35 percent QoQ. NNPA for the quarter came at 5.73 percent

against 5.61 percent QoQ, which has increased by 12bps.

Management expects GNPA to reduce by Rs 50,000 crore in FY19. The bank has identified Rs 26,000 crore as stressed of which Rs 10,575 crore are from

power sector. Slippage should not exceed Rs 16,000 crore from this pool. PCR on this pool is 18 percent.

In Q4FY18, slippages were to the tune of Rs 33,670 crore as against Rs 25,836 crore QoQ up by 30 percent QoQ and 22 percent YoY. Slippage ratio came at 6.9 percent for the quarter under review as against 5.29 percent QoQ.

SBI has a watch-list of assets for FY19 of Rs 25,800 crore (Note that SDR accounts slipped into Q4FY18 and 5 S4A accounts are included in the watchlist). Power-sector loans worth Rs 10,575 crore sit on its watchlist of loans for FY19, which includes all corporate special mention account (SMA)-2 loans and stressed SMA-1 loans.

The expected haircut on NCLT-1 is 52 percent (to be resolved by 1HFY19), which is lower than provisions currently held. In NCLT-2 (to be resolved by

2HFY19), the bank hopes to recover in excess of 25 percent. The bank has written back Rs 2420 crore of provisions related to NCLT accounts where there is reasonable confidence of recovery.

Non-RBI directed NCLT exposure stood at under Rs 3,000 crore (115 cases). All NCLT accounts stand classified as NPLs by the bank. Power-sector loans

worth Rs 10,575 crore sit on its watchlist of loans for FY19, which includes all corporate special mention account (SMA)-2 loans and stressed SMA-1 loans. In fact, all the loans restructured earlier under various restructuring schemes of RBI - SDR, S4A etc. have been accounted as NPAs.

Overall Provision Coverage ratio for the quarter stood at 66.17 percent as against 65.9 percent QoQ. The bank has provided 75 percent against NCLT II List. The resolution for NCLT II cases is expected to happen by FY19 end. Overall PCR at 50.5 percent (without ACUA) should increase to 60 percent in FY19 as per Bank’s Chairman, which we believe is achievable.

At current market price of Rs 267, the bank trades at P/BV of 1.16 x (FY 18 Book Value stands at Rs 230) and at adjusted Book Value (after deducting Net NPAs), the stock trades at P/BV of 2.5x. Long term investors with a horizon of five years can accumulate it.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-President - Equity Research at Ajcon Global. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert onmoneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.