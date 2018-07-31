Accumulate Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1152: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Reliance Industries

RIL reported highest quarterly profits in Q1FY19. Results were ahead of our estimates; Standalone EBITDA of Rs151.5bn (PLe: Rs139.5bn), PAT of Rs88.2bn (PLe: Rs85.7bn). Healthy performance was supported by better than expected petrochemicals profitability even as refining profitability came in lower than expected. For Q1, GRMs came in lower at US$10.5/bbl (PLe: US$11.0/bbl) due to weak gasoline and diesel spreads. Q1 refining thruput were lower at 16.6MTPA due to maintenance shut down.

Outlook

Increase earnings, maintain Accumulate: We increase our estimates to factor in higher GRMs for FY20E to US$14/bbl. We have revised our PT to Rs1,152 (Rs1060 earlier) to factor in higher GRMs and JIO valuation (Rs192/sh vs Rs143 earlier).

