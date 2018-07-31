App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1152: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1152 in its research report dated July 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Reliance Industries


RIL reported highest quarterly profits in Q1FY19. Results were ahead of our estimates; Standalone EBITDA of Rs151.5bn (PLe: Rs139.5bn), PAT of Rs88.2bn (PLe: Rs85.7bn). Healthy performance was supported by better than expected petrochemicals profitability even as refining profitability came in lower than expected. For Q1, GRMs came in lower at US$10.5/bbl (PLe: US$11.0/bbl) due to weak gasoline and diesel spreads. Q1 refining thruput were lower at 16.6MTPA due to maintenance shut down.


Outlook


Increase earnings, maintain Accumulate: We increase our estimates to factor in higher GRMs for FY20E to US$14/bbl. We have revised our PT to Rs1,152 (Rs1060 earlier) to factor in higher GRMs and JIO valuation (Rs192/sh vs Rs143 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.