Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 651: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Relaxo Footwear with a target price of Rs 651 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwear


Relaxo is a leading player in the ‘value’ segment enjoying a strong brand equity and robust product portfolio. Despite stiff competition, nationwide lockdown and resultant economic challenges, Relaxo registered 5%/29% growth in topline/net profit respectively in FY20.



Outlook


We believe that with robust distribution network, strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, innovation, rising aspirational levels within target segment, Relaxo is well placed to navigate through the current challenging business conditions.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwear

