Accumulate Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 651: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwear

Relaxo is a leading player in the ‘value’ segment enjoying a strong brand equity and robust product portfolio. Despite stiff competition, nationwide lockdown and resultant economic challenges, Relaxo registered 5%/29% growth in topline/net profit respectively in FY20.

Outlook

We believe that with robust distribution network, strong in-house manufacturing capabilities, innovation, rising aspirational levels within target segment, Relaxo is well placed to navigate through the current challenging business conditions.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.