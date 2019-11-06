App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 635: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Relaxo Footwear with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwear


Relaxo’s revenue surged 14.5% YoY to ` 6.2bn in Q2FY20 - came in line with our estimates. The company exhibited tenth consecutive quarter of strong double digit revenue growth. Growth was driven mainly by premiumization, better product mix and price increase in selected categories. Despite high base, we believe that the company would continue its strong performance driven by low penetration in South and West and is likely to further benefit from premiumization. Relaxo should continue to outpace Bata in terms of revenue growth and the revenue gap would narrow, going ahead. We have revised our FY20E and FY21E estimates to factor in Q2 performance.


Outlook


We value the stock at 55x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 635.Considering rich valuations, downgrade to Accumulate. (Buy on Dips).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwear

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.