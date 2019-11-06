Accumulate Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 635: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Relaxo Footwear

Relaxo’s revenue surged 14.5% YoY to ` 6.2bn in Q2FY20 - came in line with our estimates. The company exhibited tenth consecutive quarter of strong double digit revenue growth. Growth was driven mainly by premiumization, better product mix and price increase in selected categories. Despite high base, we believe that the company would continue its strong performance driven by low penetration in South and West and is likely to further benefit from premiumization. Relaxo should continue to outpace Bata in terms of revenue growth and the revenue gap would narrow, going ahead. We have revised our FY20E and FY21E estimates to factor in Q2 performance.

Outlook

We value the stock at 55x FY21E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 635.Considering rich valuations, downgrade to Accumulate. (Buy on Dips).

