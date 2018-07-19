Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 262: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India

Rallis India reported consolidated revenue growth of 29.7% YoY to Rs 5.7 bn driven by 42.5% growth in standalone business. EBITDA and PAT grew 19.8% and 20.8% to Rs 832 mn and Rs 548 mn respectively. Volumes grew by +25% in both domestic and International B2B business. At the consolidated level, Gross margins contracted by 690 bps YoY to 39.6% due to raw material cost inflation. According to the management, there is continued scarcity in availability of raw material from China. Rallis has taken price increase in 1Q to partially mitigate the impact of higher procurement cost. The channel is hesitant to take significant price increase in agrochemicals. The margin pressure is expected to continue in 2Q while the demand pick up is hinged upon Kharif sowing, pest infestation, prevailing crop prices, etc. With limited capex plan and improvement in working capital requirements, Rallis is expected to have healthy cash generation.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating with target price of Rs 262.

