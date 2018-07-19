App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 262: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 262 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


Rallis India reported consolidated revenue growth of 29.7% YoY to Rs 5.7 bn driven by 42.5% growth in standalone business. EBITDA and PAT grew 19.8% and 20.8% to Rs 832 mn and Rs 548 mn respectively. Volumes grew by +25% in both domestic and International B2B business. At the consolidated level, Gross margins contracted by 690 bps YoY to 39.6% due to raw material cost inflation. According to the management, there is continued scarcity in availability of raw material from China. Rallis has taken price increase in 1Q to partially mitigate the impact of higher procurement cost. The channel is hesitant to take significant price increase in agrochemicals. The margin pressure is expected to continue in 2Q while the demand pick up is hinged upon Kharif sowing, pest infestation, prevailing crop prices, etc. With limited capex plan and improvement in working capital requirements, Rallis is expected to have healthy cash generation.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating with target price of Rs 262.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.