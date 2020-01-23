App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:55 PM IST

Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 248: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 248 in its research report dated January 19, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


RALI's growth agenda is on course and has started to bear fruits driven by timely execution of planned strategies. Reversal of fortunes for the domestic agchem industry is also supporting growth. Capacity creation for Metribuzin (phase 2) and the new formulation plant (at Dahej) is on track and will drive growth in FY21 and FY22 coupled with new launches in India, and addition of new channel partners and relaxation of trade policies. We have upgraded our FY20/FY21/FY22 topline estimates by 3.1%/4.4%/5.7% and APAT estimates by 28%/32%/32% largely driven by positive outlook for the domestic industry and commencement of Dahej formulation facility by Q2FY21E.


Outlook


We roll forward to Mar'22 earnings, maintain our ACCUMULATE rating but increase target price to Rs 248 (Previous- Rs 174) based 17xFY22E earnings of Rs 14.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

