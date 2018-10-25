App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 233: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


Rallis reported inline results with topline & bottomline growth of 11.2% & 10.1% respectively, driven by growth in international business and price hikes. International business growth was driven by higher demand from LatAM & European countries and traction towards herbicides portfolio. Specialty product volume saw good growth during Q2. Gross margin expansion of 98 bps was lower than expected due to difficulty in fully passing on the cost pressures amidst lower pest infestation and soft agro-commodity prices. While the performance in 1H'19 was largely inline, going forward we expect margin pressure to persist due to the impact of rupee depreciation and hence we have downgraded our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 5.4%/1.8% and 8.7%/2.9% for FY19E and FY20E respectively. We have also reduced our target P/E multiple from 22x to 20x to realign it with our growth assumptions even as RALI's low capex requirement and healthy cash generation continues to give us comfort.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating with revised target price of Rs 233 (Previous TP- Rs 262).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

