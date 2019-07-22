App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 180: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


Rallis results were inline with estimates (topline up 9%, PAT up 24%) driven by International business (12% g, Sales mix- 23%) and 18% optical growth in Metahelix (Actual growth is only 2.6%, Sales Mix- 42%). Pressure on gross margin continued (down 147 bps YoY @ 61.9%), driven by higher DMPAT prices (key raw material for Acephate which is one of their major products) and lower price of Pendimethalin in the international markets due to short term oversupply. Higher other income (up 63%) and lower tax rate (@22% v/s 28% YoY) partly pumped up profits. The company is on track with its capex plans (in Metribuzin, backward integration, formulation capacity) and new capacities are expected to drive growth along with planned product launches, new channel policy and expansion of channel network. While various steps are being implemented to turn around the business, investors will diligently observe the execution timeline for the same. Significant increase in disclosures is also a welcome move. We upgrade our revenue/EBITDA and PAT estimates by 0.4%/1.6%/1.9% for FY20 and 1.1%/2.6%/4.0% for FY21.


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating with revise target price of Rs180 (Previous - Rs173) based on 17x FY21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.