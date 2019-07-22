Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 180: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India

Rallis results were inline with estimates (topline up 9%, PAT up 24%) driven by International business (12% g, Sales mix- 23%) and 18% optical growth in Metahelix (Actual growth is only 2.6%, Sales Mix- 42%). Pressure on gross margin continued (down 147 bps YoY @ 61.9%), driven by higher DMPAT prices (key raw material for Acephate which is one of their major products) and lower price of Pendimethalin in the international markets due to short term oversupply. Higher other income (up 63%) and lower tax rate (@22% v/s 28% YoY) partly pumped up profits. The company is on track with its capex plans (in Metribuzin, backward integration, formulation capacity) and new capacities are expected to drive growth along with planned product launches, new channel policy and expansion of channel network. While various steps are being implemented to turn around the business, investors will diligently observe the execution timeline for the same. Significant increase in disclosures is also a welcome move. We upgrade our revenue/EBITDA and PAT estimates by 0.4%/1.6%/1.9% for FY20 and 1.1%/2.6%/4.0% for FY21.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate rating with revise target price of Rs180 (Previous - Rs173) based on 17x FY21E earnings.

