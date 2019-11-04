App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Rallis India; target of Rs 174: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Rallis India with a target price of Rs 174 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India


Rallis reported mixed set of results. Topline growth of 14% was better than our estimates (PLe- 11%) but sharp contraction of 584 bps in gross margins (PLe +119 bps) dented overall performance. Pricing pressure in both domestic and international business was on the back of declining agchem prices. The commentary regarding RM perplexed us as RM prices in China are on a decline on YoY basis (contrary to the management views of elevated raw material prices) amidst lack of demand. 11% cons. volume growth in Q2 was encouraging and high volume growth may sustain as new capacities are coming on-stream. Indicative growth in International business in Q2 was 34% YoY and in domestic business was 8%. The company is on track with its capex plans (in Metribuzin, backward integration, formulation capacity) and new capacities are expected to drive growth along with planned product launches (5 in FY20), new channel policy and expansion of channel network (270 dealers added in 1H). While initial signs indicate that management is walking the talk of business turnaround, it will take a while to reflect in the profitability for RALI. We have downgraded our FY20/FY21 EBITDA (-2%/-6%) and PAT (-7%/-12%).


Outlook


We roll forward to Sept'21 earnings, maintain our ACCUMULATE rating but downgrade our target price to Rs 174 (Previous Rs 180) based on 17x Sept'21 earnings of Rs 10.2.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Rallis India #Recommendations

