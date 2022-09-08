Accumulate Rajratan Global Wire; target of Rs 1233: East India Securities

East India Securitie's report on Rajratan Global Wire

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (Rajratan) is a tyre ancillary, manufacturing bead wire, a critical component used in the manufacture of tyres. Rajratan has well established and profitable operations based out of India and Thailand. It deals with nearly every tyre company in India as its customer.



Outlook

Considering the future growth visibility, we assign ACCUMULATE rating with target price of Rs1,233 per share.

At 11:29 hrs Rajratan Global Wire was quoting at Rs 1,317.00, up Rs 34.40, or 2.68 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,409.05 and an intraday low of Rs 1,288.70.

It was trading with volumes of 78,341 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,782 shares, an increase of 243.88 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 11.98 percent or Rs 137.20 at Rs 1,282.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,302.45 and 52-week low Rs 381.20 on 07 September, 2022 and 28 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.12 percent below its 52-week high and 245.49 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,686.54 crore.

