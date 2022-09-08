English
    Accumulate Rajratan Global Wire; target of Rs 1233: East India Securities

    East India Securities recommended accumulate rating on Rajratan Global Wire with a target price of Rs 1233 in its research report dated September 06, 2022.

    September 08, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    East India Securitie's report on Rajratan Global Wire


    Rajratan Global Wire Ltd (Rajratan) is a tyre ancillary, manufacturing bead wire, a critical component used in the manufacture of tyres. Rajratan has well established and profitable operations based out of India and Thailand. It deals with nearly every tyre company in India as its customer.



    Outlook


    Considering the future growth visibility, we assign ACCUMULATE rating with target price of Rs1,233 per share.

    At 11:29 hrs Rajratan Global Wire was quoting at Rs 1,317.00, up Rs 34.40, or 2.68 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,409.05 and an intraday low of Rs 1,288.70.


    It was trading with volumes of 78,341 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 22,782 shares, an increase of 243.88 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 11.98 percent or Rs 137.20 at Rs 1,282.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,302.45 and 52-week low Rs 381.20 on 07 September, 2022 and 28 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 1.12 percent below its 52-week high and 245.49 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,686.54 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #East India Securities #Rajratan Global Wire #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 11:31 am
