Accumulate Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 449: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities's research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Q1FY19 results were ahead of estimates in terms of revenue as well as earnings driven by robust volume growth of 19% on yoy, improvement in EBITDA margins and lower interest expenses.

Outlook

Based on FY19E/FY20E revised EPS of Rs 13.5/16.6, the stock is trading at PEof 29.9/24.2x. We maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with revised targetprice of Rs 449 (vs Rs 421 earlier).

