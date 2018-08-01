Accumulate Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 449: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Radico Khaitan with a target price of Rs 449 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.
Kotak Securities's research report on Radico Khaitan
Radico Khaitan Q1FY19 results were ahead of estimates in terms of revenue as well as earnings driven by robust volume growth of 19% on yoy, improvement in EBITDA margins and lower interest expenses.
Outlook
Based on FY19E/FY20E revised EPS of Rs 13.5/16.6, the stock is trading at PEof 29.9/24.2x. We maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with revised targetprice of Rs 449 (vs Rs 421 earlier).
