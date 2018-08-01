App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 449: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Radico Khaitan with a target price of Rs 449 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Kotak Securities's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan Q1FY19 results were ahead of estimates in terms of revenue as well as earnings driven by robust volume growth of 19% on yoy, improvement in EBITDA margins and lower interest expenses.


Outlook


Based on FY19E/FY20E revised EPS of Rs 13.5/16.6, the stock is trading at PEof 29.9/24.2x. We maintain Accumulate rating on the stock with revised targetprice of Rs 449 (vs Rs 421 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Securities #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

