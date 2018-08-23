App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Power Mech Projects; target of Rs 1088: Centrum

Centrum recommended accumulate rating on Power Mech Projects with a target price of Rs 1088 in its research report dated August 18, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Power Mech Projects


Power Mech Projects Ltd (PMPL) for Q1FY19 on a consolidated basis reported good numbers. Revenue grew ~29% YoY to Rs462 crore, on the back of better order execution. Revenue from erection segment (39% of Q1FY19 revenue) grew 26%, operation & maintenance (O&M -28%) grew 6%, civil (31%) grew 60% and electrical works (2%) grew 220%. EBITDA grew 32% to Rs61 crore, with margins expanding 34bps to 13.2%, due to better project mix. Net profit grew 34% to Rs24 crore. As of 30 Jun’18 debt stood at Rs310 crore (vs Rs274 crore as of 31 Mar’18).


Outlook


We maintain our Accumulate rating with a target price of Rs1,088 (11x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Power Mech Projects #Recommendations

