Accumulate Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 229: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation of India (PWG) reported a decent performance in Q1FY19. Sales at Rs81.3bn were up 13.2% YoY (PLe: Rs83.2bn) with strong growth in Transmission and Telecom revenues. Revenues from Transmission and Telecom segments were up 14.1% and 21.3% at Rs46bn and Rs1bn respectively, while Consultancy Revenues were down 28.3% to Rs1.5bn. EBITDA was up 11.7% YoY at Rs69.2bn (PLe: Rs71bn) while EBITDA margins were down 110bps YoY at 85.2%. PAT was up by 9.2% YoY to Rs22.4bn (PLe: Rs22.1bn).

Outlook

The stock is trading at a valuation of 1.5x P/B FY19E and PER of 9.5x FY19E earnings. We expect the stock to deliver Sales and PAT CAGR of 10% & 17%, respectively, over FY18-20E. While review of CERC tariff post 2019 might be a near term drag, Strong project execution capabilities, history of meeting targets and high CWIP gives comfort on earnings visibility which could lead to strong cash flow and increased dividend pay-out. We maintain 'Accumulate' on the stock at TP of Rs229.

