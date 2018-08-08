App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Power Grid Corporation of India; target of Rs 229: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Power Grid Corporation of India with a target price of Rs 229 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Power Grid Corporation of India


Power Grid Corporation of India (PWG) reported a decent performance in Q1FY19. Sales at Rs81.3bn were up 13.2% YoY (PLe: Rs83.2bn) with strong growth in Transmission and Telecom revenues. Revenues from Transmission and Telecom segments were up 14.1% and 21.3% at Rs46bn and Rs1bn respectively, while Consultancy Revenues were down 28.3% to Rs1.5bn. EBITDA was up 11.7% YoY at Rs69.2bn (PLe: Rs71bn) while EBITDA margins were down 110bps YoY at 85.2%. PAT was up by 9.2% YoY to Rs22.4bn (PLe: Rs22.1bn).


Outlook


The stock is trading at a valuation of 1.5x P/B FY19E and PER of 9.5x FY19E earnings. We expect the stock to deliver Sales and PAT CAGR of 10% & 17%, respectively, over FY18-20E. While review of CERC tariff post 2019 might be a near term drag, Strong project execution capabilities, history of meeting targets and high CWIP gives comfort on earnings visibility which could lead to strong cash flow and increased dividend pay-out. We maintain 'Accumulate' on the stock at TP of Rs229.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #Accumulate #Power Grid Corporation of India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

