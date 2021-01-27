Accumulate Polycab India; target of Rs 1350: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Polycab India

Q3 numbers came in better than estimates with higher sales, EBITDA and PAT by 12%, 11% and 19% YoY respectively (Exhibit 1). WC days came in lower sequentially at 56 days at Q3 compared to 85 days in Q2FY21, with a major rise in payables. Polycab has comfortable liquidity position with C&CE of Rs13.9bn and cash flow from operations of Rs7.7bn in Q3. Wires & Cables margins came in marginally higher by 86bps YoY at 12.9% while FMEG margins saw an exponential increase of 530bps YoY to 5.9% in Q3FY21. FMEG revenues grew exponentially 41% YoY despite higher A&P spends and normalization of other expenses.

Outlook

We maintain our Accumulate valuing the stock at 18x Sep22E at a TP of Rs1350 and recommend buying it on dips. We increase estimates over FY21/22/23 as highlighted in Exhibit 2. We expect the stock to get rerated with an increasing B2C mix from current 40% levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.