Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1868: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite's Q3FY21 results were ahead of our estimate as the improvement in business conditions was beyond our anticipation. Consumer Bazaar segment has witnessed strong improvement with +25.1% growth (+9.4% increase in Q2FY21). Though B2B reported mere 2.7% YoY increase, witnessed significant sequential improvement from 13% decline in Q2FY21. Going ahead, we believe that the company's strong brand portfolio and wide distribution reach should help accelerate revenue growth. Further, acquisition of HAMSPL would help grow faster in the domestic market. We have revised our EPS estimates for FY21/22/23E to Rs 22.4/27.9/31.1 implying 11.3/2.5/2.4% upward revision, respectively.

Outlook

We continue to believe that the category has high growth potential and Pidilite being leader, deserves high valuations. Value the stock at 60x FY23E EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 1,868. Upgrade to Accumulate.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.