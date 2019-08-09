App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1301: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1301 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries


PIDI remains cautiously optimistic on the demand outlook as slowdown in construction activity has impacted construction chemicals business. 1Q20 overall growth was led by distribution expansion in rural areas, earlier pricing actions taken and softer input cost scenario. Strong 11.7% volume growth in low margin Industrial segment has led to increase in gross margins by only 30bps QoQ despite reduction in VAM prices by 10.9% in 1Q. We believe that continued decline in VAM prices in 2Q (currently USD870/ton v/s USD980/ton in 1Q) will likely aid margin expansion in the coming quarters. PIDI is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity in adhesives, sealants and waterproofing given strong brand like Fevicol and Dr. Fixit under its belt. PIDI is in the process of setting up more JV's on the lines of NINA, Percept, ICA, CIPY etc. which will continue to improve growth prospects in long term.


Outlook


We tweak our estimates for IndAS impact and estimate 19% PAT CAGR over FY19-21 on 13.8% increase in sales and 180bps margin expansion given benign input cost environment. We value the stock at 44x Sept21 EPS and arrive at SOTP based target price of Rs1301. Retain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Buy #Pidilite Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

