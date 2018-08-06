App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1251: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1251 in its research report dated August 02, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite posted 20% revenue jump with 18% domestic volume growth. This was driven mainly by 20%/7% increase in C&B/Industrial business volume. Despite favorable volume base (flat), significant growth in volumes was a satisfactory performance. Going ahead, we believe that the volume growth would remain robust despite aggressive competition as the company has a strong brand portfolio.

Outlook

Though commodity prices are inching up, strong brand positioning and expected improvement in rural markets would help the company to take calibrate price hikes. Valuing the stock at 50x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,251. Maintain ACCUMULATE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:16 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.