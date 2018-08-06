Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1251: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite posted 20% revenue jump with 18% domestic volume growth. This was driven mainly by 20%/7% increase in C&B/Industrial business volume. Despite favorable volume base (flat), significant growth in volumes was a satisfactory performance. Going ahead, we believe that the volume growth would remain robust despite aggressive competition as the company has a strong brand portfolio.

Outlook

Though commodity prices are inching up, strong brand positioning and expected improvement in rural markets would help the company to take calibrate price hikes. Valuing the stock at 50x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,251. Maintain ACCUMULATE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.