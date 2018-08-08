Accumulate Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Pidilite Industries

PIDI has sustained double digit volume growth (18%) for 4th quarter which shows the strength of its brands and business model. PIDI is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity in adhesive and sealants given strong brand like Fevicol under its belt. Long term outlook looks robust as emerging businesses like Nina, Percept (waterproofing services), ICA (wood coatings), Dr. Fixit (waterproofing), Roff (tiling solutions) and CIPY JV's (floor coatings) will emerge as key growth drivers in coming years. Rising VAM, packaging and depreciating rupee is near term concern, however 3-5% price increase in select products will prevent any meaningful margin compression in coming quarters. We estimate 14.6% sales and 16.3% PAT CAGR over FY18-20 on flattish EBIDTA margins. We value the stock at 43xSept20 EPS and arrive at 15 month SOTP based target price of Rs1175. Retain Accumulate.

Outlook

Standalone volumes up 18%, Adj PAT up 12.8%: Volumes and sales increased 18% and 19.2% (21% adjusting for GST) to Rs 16.08b. Gross margins declined 70bps to 50.5% YoY but 240bps QoQ on inflation in VAM, Packaging and INR depreciation. EBIDTA at Rs3.57bn grew 16.8%. Adj. PAT increased 12.8% to Rs2.44bn (Reported PAT of Rs2.67bn includes gains of Rs330mn (Pre-tax) on Woodfin business transfer to ICA Pidilite).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.