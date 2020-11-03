172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-pi-industries-target-of-rs-2406-dolat-capital-market-6052581.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate PI Industries; target of Rs 2406: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on PI Industries with a target price of Rs 2406 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on PI Industries


The company reported a consolidated sales growth of 27.6% YoY to Rs 11.5bn. A strong sales growth in the CSM business (up 25% YoY to Rs 7.98bn) coupled with improving contribution from ISAGRO (Rs 996mn from domestic business, Rs 109mn from exports) led to a beat on our sales estimate of Rs 10.5bn. EBITDA growth of 45.5% YoY to Rs 2.8bn came in from an improvement in gross margins of 170bps YoY with improved business mix and product mix coupled with easing input costs.


Outlook


We roll forward FY23E estimates and revise our target price, we are valuing PI Industries at 40x FY23E EPS with a target price of Rs 2,406/share. We have an Accumulate rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #PI Industries #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.