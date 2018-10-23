App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Persistent Systems; target of Rs 725: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent Systems delivered weak performance for 2QFY19. Revenues came at USD118.2mn down 4.4% QoQ and up 0.2% YoY and below our estimates (Ple: USD122mn). IBM alliance revenues (29.5% of total revenues) came at USD35mn down 12% QoQ and up 8% YoY. We note 1QFY19 had ~USD6mn pass through revenue from IBM alliance business. Absence of the same led to steep sequential drop in the IBM alliance business. Services business (43% of total revenues) revenues were down 1% QoQ and 1.5% YoY. Digital business (22% of total revenues) declined by 1.7% QoQ. Management cited that shortfall in digital revenue was on account of closure of one of the projects and a shift in the business mix to offshore in select other projects. Management expects Digital Business revenues to recover in 2HFY19. Management also expect IBM alliance business to have strong quarter in 3Q owing to seasonality.


Outlook


Our target price is trimmed by 15% to Rs725/sh (13.5x FY20E EPS vs 15.5x earlier) led by P/E downgrade. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 03:56 pm

