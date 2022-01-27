Accumulate Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4576: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Limited (PSYS) Q3FY22 performance was inline with our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up 9.4% QoQ to USD 199Mn (KRChoksey est. USD 198Mn). Rupee revenue grew by 10.4% QoQ to INR 14,917Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 14,850Mn). Reported operating margin witnessed a meagre expansion by 3bps to 13.9% QoQ fueled by services (contributes 86.7% of the total Revenue) & IP led businesses (contributes 13.3% of the total revenue) despite 75bp of headwinds from employee engagement initiatives. Reported Net profit grew by 8.4% QoQ to INR 1,754Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 1,680Mn) with margin of 11.8%, up 52bps YoY. PSYS reported a TCV of USD 334Mn, with New Deals TCV at USD 158Mn taking TTM TCV to USD 1.1bn. The ongoing talent crunch will keep margins under check in the near term, offset by higher offshoring, utilization and operating leverage. Growth was broad based across the US and India and mainly driven by BFSI (+14.7% QoQ) which includes contribution from both the acquisitions, Healthcare & Life sciences (+6.4% QoQ) and Software, Hi-tech & Emerging Industries(+7% QoQ).

Outlook

Our target price of INR 4,576 is based on 46x Mar24E EPS with EPS CAGR of 10.5% over FY22-24E.

At 17:30 Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 4,069.60, down Rs 76.65, or 1.85 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,159.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,991.45.

It was trading with volumes of 36,652 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,019 shares, an increase of 103.40 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.98 percent or Rs 80.45 at Rs 4,146.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,986.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,482.05 on 03 January, 2022 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.39 percent below its 52-week high and 174.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 31,101.92 crore.

