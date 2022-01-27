MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Persistent Systems; target of Rs 4576: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 4576 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    January 27, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent Systems Limited (PSYS) Q3FY22 performance was inline with our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up 9.4% QoQ to USD 199Mn (KRChoksey est. USD 198Mn). Rupee revenue grew by 10.4% QoQ to INR 14,917Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 14,850Mn). Reported operating margin witnessed a meagre expansion by 3bps to 13.9% QoQ fueled by services (contributes 86.7% of the total Revenue) & IP led businesses (contributes 13.3% of the total revenue) despite 75bp of headwinds from employee engagement initiatives. Reported Net profit grew by 8.4% QoQ to INR 1,754Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 1,680Mn) with margin of 11.8%, up 52bps YoY. PSYS reported a TCV of USD 334Mn, with New Deals TCV at USD 158Mn taking TTM TCV to USD 1.1bn. The ongoing talent crunch will keep margins under check in the near term, offset by higher offshoring, utilization and operating leverage. Growth was broad based across the US and India and mainly driven by BFSI (+14.7% QoQ) which includes contribution from both the acquisitions, Healthcare & Life sciences (+6.4% QoQ) and Software, Hi-tech & Emerging Industries(+7% QoQ).


    Outlook


    Our target price of INR 4,576 is based on 46x Mar24E EPS with EPS CAGR of 10.5% over FY22-24E.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 4,069.60, down Rs 76.65, or 1.85 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,159.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,991.45.

    It was trading with volumes of 36,652 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,019 shares, an increase of 103.40 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.98 percent or Rs 80.45 at Rs 4,146.25.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,986.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,482.05 on 03 January, 2022 and 29 January, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 18.39 percent below its 52-week high and 174.59 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 31,101.92 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.